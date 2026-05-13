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IEBC in the spot over Sh74 billion election budget

By Josphat Thiong’o | May. 13, 2026

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon during the stakeholder engagement forum, December 8, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Lawmakers have criticised a proposal by IEBC to increase the 2027 general election budget by a staggering Sh13.1 billion.

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