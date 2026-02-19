IEBC ready for by-elections

Audio By Vocalize

Offloading of ballot papers received by the IEBC at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport ahead of the February 26 by-elections. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has assured voters of its full preparedness ahead of the by-elections scheduled for February 26, as the commission steps up logistical, security, and operational arrangements to ensure a smooth exercise.

The by-elections will be conducted in Muminji and Evurore wards in Mbeere West Constituency, West Kabras Ward in Kakamega County, and Isiolo South Constituency to fill the vacant Member of National Assembly seat.

The seats in Muninji, Evurore, and West Kabras wards fell vacant after the elected members of the county assembly resigned to vie in the previous mini polls for the respective MP positions, while the Isiolo South constituency seat fell vacant after the death of Bidu Mohammed.

Speaking during the receipt of ballot papers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, IEBC Deputy Chief Executive Officer Obadiah Keitany said the commission had received four pallets of ballot papers for the upcoming polls.

“We have today received four pallets containing ballot papers for the by-elections. The materials will be taken to our national warehouse for secure storage before being dispatched to the respective polling areas on February 23,” he said.

Keitany assured that preparations for the by-elections were at an advanced stage, with polling officials already undergoing training to ensure compliance with electoral procedures and efficiency on voting day.

“All systems are ready, and we are confident that the process will be smooth and orderly,” he added.

Addressing concerns over violence and disruptions witnessed during previous by-elections in some parts of the country, the commission said it had enhanced coordination with security agencies to guarantee a peaceful voting environment.

“The conduct of elections requires a secure environment. We are working closely with the police and other stakeholders to ensure order and prevent incidents that have occurred in the past,” Keitany noted.

In anticipation of logistical challenges, particularly due to the start of the rainy season, IEBC said contingency measures had been put in place to ensure timely delivery of election materials.

“Polling materials will primarily be transported using police-escorted trucks, with helicopters on standby in case flooding or poor road conditions hamper access to some areas,” Keitany noted.

“We are prepared for all scenarios. Nothing will stop the election materials from reaching their designated polling stations on time,” he added.

On the cost of the by-elections, Keitany said the estimated expenditure is around Sh100 million, which covers logistics, personnel, and security arrangements.

The commission has called on voters in the affected wards and constituencies to turn out in large numbers and exercise their democratic right.

“We urge all eligible voters to participate and choose their leaders. We are committed to ensuring that the by-elections are free, fair, and credible,” he said.