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Why UN chief Antonio Guterres is in Nairobi

By Mate Tongola | May. 11, 2026
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Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale welcoming UN chief António Guterres at JKIA, Nairobi. [Duale, X]

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has arrived in Nairobi for the Africa Forward Summit 2026, a high-level forum bringing together African leaders and global development partners to discuss the continent’s future development agenda.

Guterres was received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale ahead of the two-day summit co-hosted by President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Welcomed the United Nations Secretary-General at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, marking the start of a major historic diplomatic gathering in the Capital,” Duale said in a statement.

The summit is expected to focus on sustainable development, economic cooperation, innovation and strategies aimed at accelerating Africa’s transformation agenda.

Among the dignitaries arriving for the forum was Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is also expected to participate in the discussions.

Officials say the summit will provide a platform for strengthening Euro-African partnerships, particularly in climate action, technology transfer and youth empowerment.

While in Kenya, Guterres is also scheduled to join President Ruto in presiding over the groundbreaking and official launch of a major expansion project at the United Nations Office at Nairobi in Gigiri.

The redevelopment project, estimated at about Sh44.2 billion, is expected to modernise and significantly expand the UN facilities in Nairobi, reinforcing the city’s role as a major hub for international diplomacy and sustainable development in Africa.

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António Guterres UN SG Africa Forward Summit 2026
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