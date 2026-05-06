Why Kenya will refine its oil in Tanzania, Wandayi explains

Kenya is set to begin commercial oil production by December 2026, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has announced.
Addressing the Senate on Wednesday, May 6, Wandayi said, “For the first time, Kenya is going to produce oil before the end of this year commercially. We have gone through all the necessary processes, and we are sure that by then, we shall be producing crude oil from South Lokichar.”
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