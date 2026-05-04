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Government flags flood hotspots in Tana River as death toll rises nationwide

By Juliet Omelo | May. 4, 2026
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Homes marooned by floods in Kobala sub-location, Wang'chieng location, Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard]

The government has identified 59 flood-prone areas in Tana River County, warning of heightened risk to communities as heavy rains persist and water levels continue to rise.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior on Sunday, authorities said Tana Delta sub-county accounts for the highest number of vulnerable areas at 32, followed by Tana River Sub-county with 10, Bangale with 8, Tarasaa with 6, and Tana North with 3.

“The mapping exercise has identified 59 areas facing the risk of flooding across the five sub-counties of Tana River, with the majority located in Tana Delta,” reads the statement in part.

The government linked the growing risk to increased water levels from the Seven Forks Dam, cautioning that downstream communities remain particularly exposed.

“This mapping exercise follows recent alerts warning of increased flooding risk due to rising river levels of the Seven Forks Dam,” the statement added.

The warning comes following a broader national crisis, with flooding already claiming 18 lives across the country as of May 2, 2026, most of them due to drowning.

“The situation in Tana River reflects a broader pattern of flooding being experienced across multiple regions in the country,” said the Ministry of Interior.

According to the update, the Eastern region has recorded the highest number of fatalities at nine, followed by Central with three, Coast with two, Nairobi with two, and Rift Valley with two.

In Nairobi, an estimated 6,600 people have been affected, with flooding damaging roads, schools, and homes in several sub-counties.

“In Nairobi alone, flooding has affected an estimated 6,600 people, with damage reported to roads, schools, and residential areas,” the statement noted.

Central region counties, including Kirinyaga and Kiambu, have reported submerged homes and damaged infrastructure, while in Mwea West, approximately 3,000 people have been displaced.

Eastern Kenya has also recorded significant losses, particularly in Makueni County, where flash floods and mudslides have destroyed homes and disrupted roads and power infrastructure.

Within Tana River County, several low-lying areas in Tana Delta including Feji, Kiembe, Halubha, Sera, Bwoka, Tsanankuu, and parts of Kipini Division have been flagged as high-risk zones.

Additional vulnerable areas have been identified across Tana River, Bangale, Tarasaa, and Tana North sub-counties.

Authorities have urged residents in affected and high-risk areas to remain vigilant and follow evacuation directives when issued.

“Locals, residents and communities living along the Lower Tana River, and in other flood-prone areas, are advised to remain on high alert and to immediately move to higher ground when instructed by security authorities,” the statement said.

The government added that multi-agency teams are actively monitoring the situation and coordinating response efforts across affected regions.

“The Government, in collaboration with multi-agency response teams, continues to monitor the situation and coordinate response efforts across affected regions,” it noted. 

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Related Topics

Tana River County Floods Seven Forks Dam Tana Delta Sub-County Ministry of Interior
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