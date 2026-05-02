Overnight rains leave city residents stuck in floods

A section of Mombasa road submerged in Water near the JKIA underpass after a heavy downpour that has led to flash floods on the road on May 1, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

For the past week, relentless rains have battered Nairobi, triggering floods that have intermittently crippled operations across the city, with the latest witnessed on Friday, 1, appearing to be the most devastating.

The heavy overnight rains rendered the city’s major roads impassable, paralysing movement across Nairobi as motorists remained stranded for hours, disrupting transport routes.