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Tributes stream in for Nairobi Hospital director Dr Job Obwaka

By Fred Kagonye | May. 2, 2026
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Dr Job Masakhue Lukuru Obwaka, a veteran consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist who died on Friday evening. [Courtesy]

Tributes have poured in for veteran consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Job Masakhue Lukuru Obwaka, who died on Friday evening.

The late doctor has been described as a professional who left a lasting mark on Kenya’s medical field.

Led by politicians, Kenyans took to social media to mourn the Nairobi Hospital director, who died at about 7 pm at the same facility.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said Dr Obwaka devoted his life to advancing medical practice in Kenya and left an enduring contribution through his excellence, leadership and mentorship.

“His work significantly strengthened standards of care and improved outcomes in maternal and reproductive health services across the country,” Duale said.

“We honour his distinguished service and commitment to humanity and extend our condolences to his family, colleagues and the wider medical community during this difficult time.”

However, Duale’s message drew criticism online, with some Kenyans recalling his earlier remarks following Obwaka’s arrest over alleged falsification of records at the hospital.

Senior Counsel Nelson Havi, responding to Duale, said the doctor had suffered harassment.

“We did not hear from you when the doctor was abducted and detained for a weekend. Your condolences are morbid and cynical,” Havi said.

Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua described Obwaka as a principled and intellectual figure who dedicated his life to saving lives and standing for truth.

“He will be remembered not only for his professional excellence but also for his courage and integrity."

The former deputy president said Obwaka stood firm during what he termed an attempt to take over Nairobi Hospital, adding that his arrest left him shaken but able to recount his experience.

“His passing reminds us, as a nation, of the legacy of those who stood firm in pursuit of justice and the common good,” added Gachagua.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said Obwaka dedicated his life to advancing healthcare and strengthening medical institutions.

“He was a man of principle and conviction who never compromised on his values. Even when he faced immense pressure and intimidation, he remained steadfast,” Musyoka said.

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi described Dr Obwaka as a distinguished medical practitioner whose contribution to healthcare will not be forgotten. “Dr Obwaka exemplified professionalism, courage and an unyielding commitment to principle."

He added that Obwaka was a voice for reform and accountability, leaving behind a legacy defined by service and conviction.

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Dr Job Obwaka The Nairobi Hospital Job Obwaka Death
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