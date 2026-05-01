Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Nairobi Hospital Director Dr Job Obwaka is dead

By David Odongo | May. 1, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Veteran gynaecologist and Nairobi Hospital director Dr Job Obwaka dies at 83 at a hospital in Nairobi, family confirms. [File, Standard]

Veteran gynaecologist and Nairobi Hospital director Dr Job Obwaka has died at the age of 83.

He passed away this evening at 7:00 pm at the very facility where he served patients for decades, his wife, Everose Obwaka, confirmed.

Hospital sources said he was brought in unconscious and was pronounced dead on arrival.

His death comes just six weeks after his dramatic arrest outside his surgery. This case shook Kenya’s medical fraternity and raised questions about the governance of one of the country’s most prestigious private hospitals.

Dr Obwaka had been receiving medical care since mid-March after collapsing at the Milimani Law Courts while awaiting arraignment over disputed charges of falsifying hospital records. He was rushed to Nairobi Hospital’s intensive care unit by ambulance. Despite treatment, his condition deteriorated over several weeks.

A Nairobi Hospital board member confirmed his death, saying: “He fought to serve his patients until his last breath.”

On March 14, 2026, detectives arrested the octogenarian doctor at the NSSF Building parking bay on Bishops Road. He was detained for three nights at Muthaiga Police Station and charged alongside three others with allegedly falsifying a register of members of the Kenya Hospital Association, which runs Nairobi Hospital.

The arrest drew sharp reactions from the medical fraternity. The Kenya Medical Association warned of the “criminalisation of doctors,” while the Law Society of Kenya termed the move heavy-handed.

Dr Obwaka, an alumnus of the University of Nairobi (MBChB 1975, MMed 1983), was a respected mentor and a vocal critic of what he described as repeated defiance of court rulings by hospital management.

He leaves behind a five-decade legacy of delivering thousands of babies and training generations of doctors.

His death inside the institution he sought to reform marks a tragic turn in a governance dispute that remains unresolved.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Dr Job Obwaka Dr Job Obwaka is Dead Nairobi Hospital
.

Latest Stories

Businesswoman Mary Wambui wants Google to bury fraud stories
Businesswoman Mary Wambui wants Google to bury fraud stories
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
Blood on volatile border: Grief, rage and residents' fragile search for peace
National
By Philip Muasya and Abdimalik Hajir
2 hrs ago
Shame of turning national holiday into campaign rally
Politics
By Benard Lusigi and Josphat Thiong’o
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Leaders out of touch as workers demand better terms, fair taxes
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza 2 hrs ago
Leaders out of touch as workers demand better terms, fair taxes
Shame of turning national holiday into campaign rally
By Benard Lusigi and Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Shame of turning national holiday into campaign rally
Uhuru: I will continue to politic on national issues
By George Sayagie 2 hrs ago
Uhuru: I will continue to politic on national issues
Gachagua accuses Ruto of allowing importation of dangerous fuel
By Peterson Githaiga 2 hrs ago
Gachagua accuses Ruto of allowing importation of dangerous fuel
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved