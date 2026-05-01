Kenyans worse off than a year ago as inflation hits two-year high

When Jane Wanjiku, a mother of two and a food vendor in Naivasha’s Karagita slum, went to buy tomatoes for her family this week, a trader asked for Sh15 per fruit. A year ago, she paid less than half that.
“We are suffering. Everything is expensive now, from food, transport, even cooking gas,” Wanjiku, 42, told The Standard. “My business earnings cannot keep up.”
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