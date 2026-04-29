Move to higher ground, government tells Tana River residents

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When stranded passengers coming to Mombasa from Lamu boarded speed boats following a heavy down pour on December 8, 2023. [File , Standard]

The national government has asked Lower Tana River residents to move to higher ground due to rising waters in the river.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry called on the residents to remain alert due to the increasing the risk of flooding in the coming days.

“Heavy rainfall in the upper Tana region, including areas around Mt. Kenya, has led to a significant increase in water flowing into the Seven Forks dams,” said the Ministry.

Water levels in key reservoirs like Masinga Dam have since risen sharply saying that to manage the situation-controlled water releases are already taking place at Kamburu, Gitaru, and Kindaruma dams.

“However, if rainfall continues or if Kiambere Dam reaches its limit, more water may flow downstream, raising the risk of flooding in affected areas.”

The Ministry warned that water levels along the Tana River are expected to begin rising steadily from April 29, 2026.

“By May 1, levels may increase further, with some low- lying areas - especially in the lower basin and Tana Delta - likely to experience early flooding.”

According to the statement, the highest risk period is expected to be between May 2 and May 3, when levels could peak and cause widespread flooding in areas such as Garissa, Hola, and Garsen.

The Ministry further warns that the floods may spread to nearby floodplains and delta regions while asking the residents to act early.

They have been asked to move to higher ground where possible, relocate livestock and secure essential belongings.

The residents have been warned against crossing rivers or walking through flowing water and to seek and follow guidance from local authorities and emergency teams.

“Taking early action can help save lives and reduce damage,” says the Ministry.

The warning comes as the weatherman warned of heavy rainfall in parts of the country in his latest review set to end on May 4.

“Rainfall is expected to continue in several parts of the country most notably the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Coast and North-eastern Kenya, said the Kenya Meteorological Department.

The rains are expected to fall in the morning as well as afternoon with night showers expected in some areas with thunderstorms.