Affordable housing will not be stopped, Ruto vows

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President William Ruto inspected the ongoing construction of the Kibera Soweto East Zone B Affordable Housing Project. [PCS]

President William Ruto has vowed to continue the implementation of the affordable housing project.

Ruto on Tuesday said despite the noise and heckling around the project, his government is committed to elevating the quality of life for residents of informal settlements through the development of modern, well-equipped housing units with essential amenities.

Speaking after inspecting the ongoing construction of the Kibera Soweto East Zone B Affordable Housing Project (AHP), Ruto emphasised that the housing agenda will succeed despite the noise from detractors and that the journey towards building dignity for every Kenyan will succeed.

“The transformation of informal settlements is not just about housing; it is about restoring dignity, improving livelihoods, and creating opportunities for millions of Kenyans,” he said, adding, “We are determined to ensure that every Kenyan, regardless of income, has access to decent and affordable housing.”

He said the Sh7.4 billion project, now over 80 per cent complete, comprises 4,465 housing units made up of 3,052 one-room units, 1,100 two-room units and 313 three-room units, all designed to provide dignified living for Kenyans. President William Ruto inspected the ongoing construction of the Kibera Soweto East Zone B Affordable Housing Project. [PCS]

The units will also include a primary school and kindergarten, a commercial facility, a health centre, and recreational facilities. Flood control works include an open drainage system and the construction of culverts channelling rainwater to the Ngong River.

Ruto said in addition, the project will also benefit from an upgrade of key infrastructure developments, notably internal access roads, a paved road linking to Joash Olum Primary School, water supplies supported by two boreholes sunk within the facility, a sewer line and an internal solid waste management facility.

“So far, more than 2,500 direct jobs for residents have been generated from the project due to high demand for locally made materials, such as doors and windows, as well as balustrades, locally sourced from the local Jua Kali sector,” he said.

He said currently, the Housing Ministry, through the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, is moving to unlock more housing within Kibera, with plans underway to revive the stalled Kenya Railways Corporation housing project that boasts of 900 units.

“This project is a fulfilment of our national transformation agenda to change the lives of our citizens. The programme is providing decent and dignified homes,” said Ruto.

According to the President, his Kenya Kwanza administration is building close to 250,000 housing units in 215 sites, 100,000 of these in the capital city, Nairobi.

President William Ruto inspected the ongoing construction of the Kibera Soweto East Zone B Affordable Housing Project. [PCS]

“We are transforming the face of Nairobi to match its status as Kenya's capital city and the gateway to Eastern Africa. In partnership with the Nairobi City County Government, we are investing Sh80 billion in the construction of 260km of roads, installation of 40,000 street lights, and the strengthening of waste management systems,” he said.

Ruto further took issue with the United Opposition and accused the team of resorting to political incitement.

“Wale majamaa wanajaribu kushinda na mimi lakini wako chini sana, kazi yao ni matusi na hasira mingi, hawa ajenda yoyote, hawa mpango wowote. Mimi nawaambia hata wakipiga kelele hii kazi ya kubadilisha maisha ya wakenya itaendelea,” he said.

Ruto maintained that ahead of the 2027 general elections, everyone seeking an elective position will be judged based on their track record and agenda for ordinary citizens.