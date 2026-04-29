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Ex-IPOA chair grilled over tenure in office

By Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 29, 2026
Former IPOA chairperson Anne Makori during an interview at the Milimani Law Courts for the Supreme Court judge position. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Former Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) chairperson, Anne Makori, was put to task yesterday over her tenure at the helm of the agency.

Makori  had previously applied to be the Judiciary’s Chief Deputy Registrar.

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