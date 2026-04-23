Activists, families push State to pay millions for protests victims

The government is now being pushed to pay up to Sh5 million in compensation for deaths and missing persons.
Families and activists are also seeking Sh4 million for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence in a fresh push to revise the government’s proposed reparations framework.
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