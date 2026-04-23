Duale: Health workers, medical facilities to blame for SHA's false claims

‎Health CS Aden Duale answers questions on the floor of the Senate at the Chambers, Parliament on April 22,2026 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has now pointed an accusing finger at some unscrupulous patients, healthcare workers and facilities, who have been attempting to defraud the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The CS regretted the multiple attempts that the Ministry of Health's digital systems have had to block significant fraudulent activities, which have helped in saving millions of shillings.