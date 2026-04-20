Kenya Institute of Management shut down over illegal certifications

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The Kenya Institute of Management graduation ceremony held on December 13, 2024. [KIM, X]

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority has revoked the accreditation of the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) and ordered the immediate closure of all its campuses nationwide.

In a public notice dated April 20, 2026, the regulator said the institution had been offering and awarding academic and professional certificates without the necessary legal approvals, a finding that has put thousands of students and alumni in an uncertain position.

KIM was previously accredited to offer specific programs certified by the Curriculum Development, Assessment, and Certification Council (TVET-CDACC), but the TVET Authority established that the institute had significantly overstepped that mandate.

The institution was found to be in breach of several statutory requirements under the TVET Act Cap 210A, among them, offering unapproved programs and awarding academic qualifications.

The institute was also found to have employed trainers without valid training licenses.

The consequences for students could be severe. Certificates considered to have been awarded irregularly have since been nullified.

"Consequently, any certificates, diplomas, or other qualifications obtained from the institution beyond 2018 are not recognised for purposes of employment, further education, or professional advancement," read part of the authority’s statement.

"The public is hereby notified that KIM does not have the legal mandate to award qualifications."

Founded in 1954, KIM has long been regarded as a premier membership-based professional body in East Africa, built on a mission to promote excellence and integrity in management through training, consultancy, and research. Over the decades, it expanded into a wide network of branches and became synonymous with its diploma programs and the annual Company of the Year Awards (COYA), a fixture in Kenya's corporate calendar.

TVETA urged prospective students to verify the accreditation status of any institution before enrolling.

The authority said the closure is part of a broader effort to protect the integrity and quality of technical training in Kenya.

In his rejoinder, KIM Chief Executive Officer Dr Muriithi Ndegwa acknowledged the actions of TVET Authority and called for calm as the institution moves to resolve the impasse using legal means.

“We wish to assure our stakeholders - students, alumni, partners, and the general public - that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness it deserves,” he said. “KIM is currently reviewing the contents of the notice and actively engaging the relevant regulatory authorities to address the issues raised and determine the appropriate course of action in line with the law.”