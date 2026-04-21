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Murkomen links politicians to 'violence-for-hire' networks

By Denis Omondi | Apr. 21, 2026
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Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Tuesday accused politicians, elected leaders and aspirants of the rising political violence, saying some are under investigation for allegedly financing groups involved in unrest.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security, Murkomen said investigators had found cases in which political actors used hired groups within their security teams to intimidate rivals.

The CS said the trend was most pronounced in parts of Western and Nyanza regions, with similar cases also reported in the Nairobi metropolitan area, including Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos counties.

"In areas where we have serious gangs, nearly all political leaders are linked to a form of goons disguised as bouncers. In counties, for instance, there are departments with chief officers in charge of goons. They are tasked with mobilisation before the governor leaves for a rally," said Murkomen. 

"Every time these suspects are arrested and arraigned, the same political leaders accusing the government of inaction claim the youth are being targeted…Irresponsible leaders are the greatest threat to national security."

Murkomen listed Kisii, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Kakamega, Busia, Trans Nzoia, Nakuru, Nairobi and Machakos among counties largely affected by politically linked violence.

He said such groups were often deployed during demonstrations, where they infiltrate otherwise peaceful protests and trigger chaos.

According to the CS, some recent violent incidents, including disturbances in Kikuyu on April 11, were organised rather than spontaneous.
Murkomen also cited a February incident in which access to Kisumu Airport was blocked ahead of a planned political rally.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi raised concerns over violence targeting opposition rallies and sought assurances that security would be provided during a planned gathering in Kisumu on April 26.

On the April 8 attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Murkomen said three suspects had been arrested, and police were pursuing several others.

He also referred to unrest in Kitale on April 11, where armed individuals allegedly attacked youths attending a voter registration drive linked to the Niko Kadi campaign, adding that a subsequent security operation led to the arrest of 200 suspects facing various charges.

The Interior CS said government data showed more than 100 organised criminal groups were operating nationwide, mainly in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa, with new groups emerging in other towns.

He further alleged that some land grabbers were working with criminal gangs to frustrate court-ordered evictions.

The CS also criticised some rights activists and judicial decisions, saying they sometimes hinder efforts to prosecute criminal suspects.

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Related Topics

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen Political Violence Goons Violent Protests
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