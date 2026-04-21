NTSA tightens school transport safety rules ahead of reopening

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NTSA Director General Nahashon Kondiwa in Nairobi, explaining how the instant fine system will work. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

A week before schools reopen for the second term on April 27, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued a fresh safety advisory to schools.

The directive is intended to reinforce government policy on the transportation of learners and warns against lapses that could endanger lives.

Released under the #WatotoWafikeSalama campaign, the advisory comes as thousands of students prepare to return to school, triggering increased traffic on major roads across the country.

Authorities say this period has historically recorded a spike in road accidents involving school-going children, prompting stricter enforcement measures. “As schools prepare to reopen, all school administrators are urged to ensure that their transport vehicles are roadworthy and compliant with safety regulations,” NTSA said in a public advisory shared on its official platforms.

Kenya’s school transport system is governed by road safety laws, education guidelines and NTSA regulations aimed at protecting learners, who are among the most vulnerable road users.

All vehicles used to transport students must be registered, inspected and fitted with safety features, including functional seat belts and speed limiters. School buses must also be clearly marked for easy identification.

The law further requires schools to ensure drivers are qualified, licensed and medically fit. Drivers must hold the appropriate class of licence and undergo regular checks to confirm competence and discipline.

Routine inspections are also mandatory, with NTSA and traffic police conducting spot checks during peak periods such as school reopening.

In its latest advisory, NTSA outlined an eight-point checklist covering vehicle roadworthiness, driver qualifications, speed compliance and supervision of transport operations.

The authority emphasised that vehicles must be regularly maintained to prevent mechanical failures, while speed governors must be functional and properly calibrated.

Driver behaviour was also flagged as a concern. NTSA warned against driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, noting that fatigue and impairment remain major causes of road crashes. It also cautioned against route deviations, saying schools must ensure vehicles follow approved routes at all times.

Institutions found violating transport safety rules risk penalties, including suspension or withdrawal of operating licences.

The enforcement push follows a series of tragic accidents involving school buses in recent years, which have sparked national concern and calls for accountability.

The second term often records increased travel due to boarding school reporting and co-curricular activities, raising road safety risks.

Education stakeholders have been urged to remain vigilant, especially in private transport arrangements.

NTSA said it will intensify compliance checks during the reopening period, working with traffic police to inspect vehicles and enforce regulations.

National Parents Association chairman Silas Obuhatsa urged parents to verify transport safety standards, warning that compliance is both a legal and moral obligation to ensure learners’ safety.