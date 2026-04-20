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NTSA issues safety checklist as schools reopen

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 20, 2026
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President William Ruto delivers a school bus to Kapsabet Girls High School on March 12, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

A week ahead of schools reopening on April 27, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued an advisory to school administrators, urging strict compliance with transport safety regulations to safeguard learners.

With increased movement expected on major roads in the coming days, the authority urges vigilance, adherence to regulations, and collective responsibility, which are key to ensuring that every child arrives at school safely.

The directive, released under the #WatotoWafikeSalama campaign, comes at a time when thousands of students are expected to travel back to school.

 “As schools prepare to reopen, all school administrators are urged to ensure that their transport vehicles are roadworthy and compliant with safety regulations,” NTSA said in a public advisory shared on its official platforms.

Historically, school opening periods have been associated with increased road risks, prompting authorities to tighten oversight  on vehicles transporting children.

The second term is also heavy with co-curricular activities, including sports and music festivals, leading to a surge in traffic involving school buses and vans.

NTSA has given an eight-point safety checklist targeting key risk areas that have previously contributed to accidents involving school-going children.

The authority emphasised that all vehicles used must be roadworthy, regularly inspected, and fitted with essential safety features such as seat belts.

NTSA also directed schools to hire qualified and licensed drivers, noting that driver competence remains a critical factor in ensuring learner safety.

In addition, administrators have been urged to closely supervise drivers and ensure that speed limiters installed in vehicles are fully functional.

“Our children need to get to school safely,” NTSA stressed, underscoring the vulnerability of learners as road users.

Further, the regulator warned against reckless practices such as route deviations, which it said could expose learners to unnecessary danger.

Schools have been instructed to ensure that vehicles strictly follow designated routes and adhere to traffic rules at all times.

NTSA also raised concern over driver conduct, directing that drivers and conductors must not operate under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

Monitoring driver behaviour, especially during long-distance travel, was highlighted as essential in preventing accidents linked to fatigue and negligence.

Education stakeholders have repeatedly been called upon to take greater responsibility, particularly where private transport arrangements are involved.

NTSA reiterated that failure to comply with the outlined safety standards could attract penalties, including the suspension or withdrawal of operating licences

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Related Topics

NTSA Road Safety Regulations NTSA Schools Reopening Students Safety
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