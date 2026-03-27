NTSA withdraws instant fines system weeks after its rollout

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One of the speed enforcement cameras installed by NTSA between Ruiru and Thika along the Thika Superhighway.

[Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has withdrawn the instant fines management system just three weeks after its rollout.

In a statement, the Authority said the withdrawal was necessary to allow the public to better understand the procedures for handling minor traffic offences.

“This withdrawal has been necessitated by the realisation that the public needs to understand the details and standard procedures for handling minor traffic offences as defined in Section 117 of the Traffic Act,” NTSA said.

The instant fines management system was rolled out on March 9, 2026.

In a public notice, NTSA said the system would automatically issue traffic violation notifications to motorists via SMS where applicable.

According to the Authority, the process was to be fully automated and operate without human intervention, a move they said was expected to promote transparency and improve compliance with traffic regulations.

“Motorists issued with fines through the system will be required to settle the penalties within seven days through the branch network of KCB Group,” the notice issued by NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa read in part.

The system, however, faced significant resistance, with many, including the Road Safety Association of Kenya, terming it a rushed implementation.

For that reason, NTSA said it had put a hold on its implementation to allow the public to understand its operation, adding that it would communicate standard procedures aligned with existing laws on handling instant fines and minor traffic offences to avoid misinformation and provide clarity.

“NTSA remains committed to ensuring safety on our roads and reducing fatalities. Consistent, predictable, fair and certain administration of penalties on traffic infractions remains a core component of reducing the burden of deaths on our roads,” the statement added.