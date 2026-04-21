Tactless diplomat? The growing tensions, gaffes at Foreign ministry

A quiet but deepening storm is brewing within Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with a section of ambassadors and senior envoys accusing Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei of arrogance and dragging the country's diplomacy to an unprecedented low, The Standard can exclusively reveal.
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