Iran faults PS Sing'oei over 'unjustified attacks' remarks

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Iran Ambassador to Kenya Dr Ali Gholampour and Foreign PS Sing'oei. [File Standard]

The Iranian Embassy in Kenya has criticised Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei over remarks describing Iran’s attacks on Gulf Countries as unjustified.

On April 1, Sing’oei, in a post on X, said he had spoken with United Arab Emirates Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Abdulla Balalaa on the escalating situation in the region.

“He apprised me of the gravity of the situation, particularly the repercussions of the IRGC’s unjustified attacks on critical infrastructure in GCC countries on civilian, economic and environmental security globally,” Sing’oei posted.

He added that Kenya had expressed solidarity with the UAE, in line with President William Ruto’s position, and affirmed readiness to pursue diplomatic solutions to the crisis.

In response, the Iranian Embassy faulted the remarks, instead blaming the United States and Israel for the escalation in the region.

The Embassy said the actions by the two countries violate Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which requires states to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of another state.

It argued that what it termed as military aggression against Iran’s sovereignty is the root cause of the current crisis.

“For months, we had warned neighbouring countries, particularly those along the Persian Gulf, that any aggression from their soil against Iran would be met with our inherent right to self-defence,” the Embassy said in the post.

It added that despite denials, attacks against Iran had been launched from US bases in the region, citing the downing of three military aircraft in Kuwait as an example.

The Embassy further cited Article 3(f) of the UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, arguing that it addresses situations where a state allows its territory to be used for acts of aggression against another.

According to the Embassy, Iran’s response constitutes lawful self-defence, consistent with international law and principles of proportionality and necessity.

It also linked the current restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz to the ongoing conflict, placing responsibility on what it termed as aggressors.

“As the coastal state, Iran has introduced necessary restrictions to ensure safe passage. Vessels belonging to non-belligerent countries may conduct innocent passage in coordination with Iran,” the Embassy said on April 7.

Meanwhile, Sing’oei’s remarks have sparked mixed reactions among Kenyans online.

Some questioned why the government was weighing in on Iran’s affairs amid domestic challenges, while others supported Iran’s position, arguing it has a right to defend itself.

One X user, identified as Mr W.L, accused the government of bias, saying: “Unless you wanted to gauge the sentiments of Kenyans over the Israel-led aggression, you would not have framed your communication to include Iran. This is ill-biased diplomacy.”

Another user questioned the government’s response to earlier incidents, stating: “Why were you silent when Iran was attacked? Why did you not condole with Iranians on our behalf when the aggressors fired Tomahawk missiles at Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab?”

In response, Sing’oei maintained that Kenya remains neutral.

“Kenya remains non-aligned in the conflict. We prioritise Kenyan interests, including energy security, trade, and the safety of our citizens in the Gulf and stand in solidarity with all states that have borne the consequences of this escalating conflict,” he said.