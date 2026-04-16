Matatu operators to revise fares after pump prices drop

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A car fuels at a gas station along Koinange Street, in the Nairobi Central Business District on April 16, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Matatu operators will announce revised fares after consulting members following the government’s decision to lower fuel prices through a reduction in Value Added Tax from 13 percent to 8 percent.

Matatu Owners Association chairperson Albert Karakacha made the remarks after operators on Thursday announced a 25 percent fare increase nationwide.

Speaking on Citizen TV, Karakacha said the fares had already been adjusted, and changes would require further consultations.

“We have already fixed our prices, so we need to consult our members. We will still charge what we have already increased,’’ he said.

His remarks came hours after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority announced new pump prices. In the revised rates, petrol and diesel prices in Nairobi fell by Sh9.37 and Sh10.21 per litre to Sh197.60 and Sh196.63, respectively.

The new prices will take effect from April 16 to May 14, 2026.

On Wednesday, matatu operators had urged the government to reintroduce fuel subsidies to cushion both operators and commuters, saying the 25 percent fare increase would affect the entire country.

“We have agreed that we are going to increase fares by 25 per cent across the country. Our income is going to go down, and we urge our customers to bear with us,” said Karakacha.

“There is a need for the government to bring back subsidies and deal with cartels affecting fuel pricing,” he added.

The fare increase followed a monthly fuel price review by EPRA, which had indicated that Super petrol and diesel prices would rise by Sh28.69 and Sh40.30 per litre, while kerosene would remain unchanged.

EPRA said the pricing framework was guided by regulations aimed at ensuring fairness, competition and consumer protection while allowing marketers to recover costs.

A spot check by The Standard on Thursday found many commuters frustrated by the new fares, with most Nairobi routes increasing charges by between Sh10 and Sh50.

A commuter traveling from Utawala to Nairobi’s central business district paid Sh150 instead of the usual Sh100.

“On our route, fares have remained largely unchanged, especially for buses. The smaller 14-seater matatus have, however, adjusted prices by Sh10, such as from town to Mombasa Road,” said a commuter living along Thika Road.

"We experienced delayed travel yesterday evening and this morning after management directed conductors and drivers to enforce an additional Sh200 for those travelling to Nairobi and Sh500 to Mombasa, despite customers booking two weeks ago," said a clerk at Ena Coach.

Across the country, long-distance fares have risen by between Sh350 and Sh400. For example, the fare from Meru to Nairobi now ranges between Sh1,500 and Sh2,000, up from the usual Sh1,200.