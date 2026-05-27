Sakaja donates 700 goats, backs waiver of Sh84 million Nubian land rates debt

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Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja at Uhuru Park, where he met sheikhs from different mosques while distributing 700 goats ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has donated 700 goats to Muslim families and mosques across the city.

The gesture, he said, is aimed at supporting the Muslim community ahead of Eid al-Adha holiday celebrations that are taking place today.

Speaking at Uhuru Park in the morning during the donation exercise, the Governor said the initiative was meant to stand in solidarity with Muslims as they prepare to mark the important religious occasion.

He said that Eid is a time of faith, unity, sharing and extending support to those in need and saw it good to do that through the goat donation.

Sakaja said the donation programme has become an annual tradition, adding that special attention was being given to mosques in informal settlements to ensure vulnerable families are not left behind during the celebrations.

“It is not the first time I'm doing this, I have done it several times, including when I was a Senator and MP. It’s just my offering. I am not doing all this to look for votes but just giving the little I can out of my pocket. This is not County Government budget money,” said Sakaja.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja at Uhuru Park, where he met sheikhs from different mosques while distributing 700 goats ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations. [David Gichuru, Standard]

He added, “Every year we have continued this tradition because we believe no family should feel left out during such an important occasion.”

The Governor said community leaders and mosque leaders would help distribute the goats to less fortunate families to enable them to celebrate with dignity and joy.

“Eid is about faith, sacrifice, unity and remembering those who may not have enough. today we are standing with our Muslim brothers and sisters as they prepare for this important celebration,” Sakaja said.

He said the donation is prioritising mosques in the informal settlements so that leaders can identify and support those who are most in need within the community.

Muslim leaders present at the event welcomed the gesture, saying it would go a long way in supporting many families during the celebrations.

The event attracted religious leaders, county officials and members of the Muslim community who gathered at Uhuru Park to witness the distribution exercise.

He told them the borehole drilling programme in mosques is still going on, saying he has already done 10 or more, and seven will be constructed.

Sakaja also told the leaders that the county government has waived the rates of land that is owned by the Nubian community through remission so that they can own the land.

Remission in land rates is a reduction or full cancellation of property taxes or levies owed to a governing authority (like a county or local council).

It is designed to provide financial relief or correct inequities.

According to information, the Kibra Nubian Community Land Trust has accumulated land rate arrears exceeding Sh84 million owed to the Nairobi City County Government.

There were recent concerns within the community that the 288-acre ancestral land could be at risk of being auctioned or restricted to recover these dues.

The Governor also promised to sponsor more Muslims to go to Haji pilgrimage, which is happening between May 25 and 30, 2026.