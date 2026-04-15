LSK Council takes office, vows to defend rule of law

Audio By Vocalize

Newly elected Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama taking oath of office on March 27, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The newly elected Council of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has assumed office with a strong warning that the country is facing “acute constitutional stress,” pledging to safeguard justice, integrity, and democratic governance.

In its inaugural statement for the 2026–2028 term, the Council said it would prioritise defending the constitutional order against threats, including corruption, violence, and weakening institutions.

Speaking on behalf of more than 20,000 advocates, LSK President Charles Kanjama said lawyers across the country are witnessing a steady erosion of institutions responsible for the administration of justice.

"The Council’s tenure would focus on restoring public confidence through accountability and adherence to the rule of law," Kanjama stated.

At the same time, Kanjama raised alarm over findings from the 2025 Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) survey, which indicated that judicial officers received bribes in 5.5 per cent of service interactions.

"Corruption in the Judiciary poses an existential threat to the Constitution. When justice is influenced by money, the rule of law is undermined, and citizens’ rights are compromised," he added.

While welcoming ongoing reforms by the Judiciary and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the LSK stressed that enforcement must accompany policy changes.

It called on judges facing serious corruption allegations to step aside voluntarily pending investigations, describing it as both an ethical and institutional necessity.

The Council also criticised the use of transfers to handle incompetence or misconduct, urging greater transparency in judicial postings and decisions.

To strengthen accountability, the LSK announced a four-point framework that includes sustained public scrutiny of judicial conduct, the establishment of a confidential feedback mechanism for advocates within 30 days, strategic litigation to enhance oversight, and participation in cases involving credible allegations of misconduct.

On judicial appointments, the Council also raised concerns about the integrity of JSC nomination processes, citing public allegations of undue influence in judicial appointments.

It emphasised that merit-based recruitment is critical to judicial independence and warned that any compromise could erode public trust.

"LSK urges JSC to address the concerns transparently, clarify safeguards, and reinforce systems to prevent external interference," Kanjama said.

On the recent degazettement of infrastructure at Capitol Hill Police Station, the LSK said the rule of law must apply equally to all, regardless of status.

The Council demanded a full and transparent account of the decision, accountability for any breaches of due process or court orders, and protection of the rights of affected parties.

“The rule of law does not contain a carve-out for the powerful,” the statement said, adding that any confirmed illegality must attract proportionate consequences.