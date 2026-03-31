New LSK boss flags concerns over judicial accountability

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Newly elected Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Charles Kanjama taking oath of office on March 27, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Newly elected Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Charles Kanjama has raised concerns about emerging weaknesses in Kenya’s judicial system, warning that efforts by some judicial officers to evade scrutiny risk eroding accountability and public trust.

Speaking on Spice FM on Tuesday, March 31, shortly after taking office, Kanjama said the judiciary remains a key pillar in protecting the Constitution, but cited worrying trends in which some judges seek court orders to block investigations into alleged misconduct or corruption.

"It's a serious issue of concern. I have always said that independence is not a value by itself, it is a value of accountability," he said, referring to Chapter 10 the Constitution which outlines the independence of the judiciary.

His remarks come amid growing public concerns over transparency in the courts, especially how allegations against judicial officers are handled. While constitutional safeguards protect judges from interference, Kanjama said these protections should not be used to avoid oversight.

“The judiciary is not independent as an end in itself, but so that it can be accountable. So, when independence is used as a shield against accountability, there is a problem."

Kanjama also noted that some judicial officers under investigation seek court orders to block agencies such as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission from probing them.

Others, he said, challenge complaints filed before the Judicial Service Commission, effectively shutting down avenues for accountability.

“If an entire arm of government consistently resists accountability, the system risks breaking down,” he said.

Though he averred that most judges and magistrates continue to serve well within their mandates, and warned against portraying the judiciary as broadly compromised.

“The majority are delivering justice to Kenyans. We should not create the impression that the entire judiciary is a problem,” he said.

Instead, Kanjama called for targeted action against misconduct. “Like any institution, we must deal with the bad apples."

He vowed that the LSK will work with the judiciary, the Judicial Service Commission and other stakeholders to strengthen oversight while protecting judicial independence.

The LSK president also said improving the welfare of judges and judicial staff will remain a priority, noting that many work long hours to deliver rulings and judgments.

“The judiciary must be strong, but it also needs checks and balances to uphold the constitutional promise of justice for all Kenyans," said Kanjama.