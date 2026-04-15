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MPs raise concerns over fuel hoarding as prices rise

By Okumu Modachi | Apr. 15, 2026
Fuel attendant at Rubis Petrol Station along Mombasa Road, April 8, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

It has emerged that there has been an artificial fuel shortage in some parts of the country after a parliamentary probe into the matter revealed that Kenya has sufficient petroleum stocks.

This has shifted the spotlight to fuel hoarding by individual businesses as the likely cause of supply disruptions across several regions, as suppliers waited for last night's fuel review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulation Authority (EPRA)

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Related Topics

Fuel Shortage Fuel Hoarding EPRA Fuel Prices
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