Inside the evolution of cabin crew

Simon Mwangi, the Inflight Services Manager at Jambojet, says the aviation industry is now prioritising competence, professionalism, and diversity. [Courtesy]

Simon Mwangi still remembers the first time he stepped onto an aircraft. It was June 2003, and he was neither a frequent traveller nor an aviation insider. At the time, his connection to the skies was purely aspirational.

He had been working in an office located next to Wilson Airport in Nairobi, watching planes come and go, drawn to the rhythm of an industry that then felt accessible to only a select few.