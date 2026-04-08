No special SHA covers for civil servants, ministry clarifies

CEO SHA Dr Mercy Mwangangi before the Senate Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration committee at Bunge Towers, Parliament. March 24, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has maintained that there are no special schemes for civil servants under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

This is even as teachers, police and prison officers are onboarded to the Mwalimu and Usalama covers, under the social health scheme.