Alarm raised as more women, men are abused

Officials have raised alarm over increasing cases of gender-based violence (GBV) in Taita Taveta County.
The officials disclosed that statistics show 526 cases have been reported in 2025, with sexual violence among minors topping the list at 367 cases.
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