The boundary review dilemma

Acting IEBC CEO Moses Sunkuli during the memorandum of understanding between Kenya Editors Guild and Kenya Union of Journalists. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said that it is not possible to hold boundary reviews for the 290 constituencies and 1,450 wards across the country before the 2027 general election.

Acting IEBC CEO Moses Sunkuli told the Senate that due to the current timelines, including the need to allocate time for dispute resolution, it would not be feasible to complete the review of boundaries on time for the 2027 elections.