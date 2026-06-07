Matiang'i says Kenya facing education crisis, calls for urgent reforms, dialogue

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Jubilee Party deputy leader Fred Matiang'i after attending service at Kinoru Methodist Church in Meru on June 7, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Jubilee Party deputy leader Fred Matiang'i has said the country is facing its toughest crisis in the education sector.

Addressing faithful at Kinoru Methodist Church in Meru on Sunday, Dr Matiang'i blamed the situation on mismanagement of resources, poor leadership and other factors.

The Jubilee Party deputy leader, who was accompanied by PNU leader Peter Munya, Meru Deputy Governor Linda Kiome-Gitonga and other leaders, said the government must accept that it has failed in the management of the sector and embrace dialogue with stakeholders to find remedies to the crisis for the sake of children's education and future.

"We are saying this with tremendous respect. We have never had the kind of crisis in the education sector that we have now," he said.

Matiang'i, who served as Education Cabinet Secretary in former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration, said he successfully steered the sector and was therefore well placed to propose remedial measures to address the challenges bedevilling education.

"I can give you proposals with one of my eyes closed!" he told the faithful.

He said President William Ruto's administration must stop the wastage of resources meant for the education sector and ensure school managements receive adequate funding to run institutions efficiently.

"Stop the wastage and put money in the schools so that school principals have money to run the schools. They cannot run the schools on saliva! Capitation money should go to schools," he said.

He also proposed the appointment of a Principal Secretary specifically tasked with overseeing the implementation of the Competency-Based Education.

"I would like to tell the President: appoint a Principal Secretary in charge of curriculum reform and transition because the CBC is a special programme that we are implementing," he said.

Matiang'i urged the government to embrace dialogue with stakeholders, including churches that have invested significantly in the education sector.

"Listen to the principals, parents and, most importantly, the church leaders. In Kenya, if the church and religious communities had not invested in education, we would not have the institutions that we have today," he added.

Munya hailed Matiang'i's performance in the education, lands and security ministries, saying those achievements were the reasons his PNU party was backing his presidential bid.

"We in PNU, which I lead, have resolved to support Dr Matiang'i for the presidency because of his education, experience and track record," said Munya, who also reiterated his bid for the Meru governor's seat.