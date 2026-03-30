Flood death toll rises to 110 as rains devastate 30 counties

Audio By Vocalize

Flooded houses in Kware area, Embakasi South., Nairobi. [Robert Tommo, Standard]

The death toll as a result of the recent floods has risen to 110, with three people still missing as of March 29, 2026 and more than 6,900 households displaced.

According to a recent report by the Ministry of Interior, Nairobi has recorded the highest number of fatalities at 37, followed by the Eastern region with 26 deaths. Rift Valley has reported 14 deaths, while Nyanza has recorded 11. Coast region accounts for five fatalities.

Central Kenya has reported six deaths, while the Western region has recorded the lowest number at two.

Beyond the loss of life, the floods have displaced thousands of families, with 6,953 households, forced to flee their homes due to rising water levels, landslides, and widespread destruction.

Authorities warn that the situation continues to deteriorate as heavy rains persist in several regions, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The latest figures mark an increase from the previously confirmed 108 deaths nationwide, underscoring the growing severity of the disaster.

At least 30 counties have now been affected, with Kilifi, Bungoma, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu and Mandera among the latest areas added to the list of impacted regions.