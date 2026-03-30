×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Flood death toll rises to 110 as rains devastate 30 counties

By Mate Tongola | Mar. 30, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Flooded houses in Kware area, Embakasi South., Nairobi. [Robert Tommo, Standard]

The death toll as a result of the recent floods has risen to 110, with three people still missing as of March 29, 2026 and more than 6,900 households displaced.

According to a recent report by the Ministry of Interior, Nairobi has recorded the highest number of fatalities at 37, followed by the Eastern region with 26 deaths. Rift Valley has reported 14 deaths, while Nyanza has recorded 11. Coast region accounts for five fatalities.

Central Kenya has reported six deaths, while the Western region has recorded the lowest number at two.

Beyond the loss of life, the floods have displaced thousands of families, with 6,953 households, forced to flee their homes due to rising water levels, landslides, and widespread destruction.

Authorities warn that the situation continues to deteriorate as heavy rains persist in several regions, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The latest figures mark an increase from the previously confirmed 108 deaths nationwide, underscoring the growing severity of the disaster.

At least 30 counties have now been affected, with Kilifi, Bungoma, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu and Mandera among the latest areas added to the list of impacted regions.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Flash Floods Weatherman Interior Ministry
.

Latest Stories

Senator Chemitei sued over 5-acre land dispute
Senator Chemitei sued over 5-acre land dispute
Rift Valley
By Julius Chepkwony
5 hrs ago
Mudavadi defends Sh80 billion Ruto-Sakaja cooperation deal
Nairobi
By Edwin Nyarangi
5 hrs ago
Kenya Airways defends record Sh17b loss
Business
By Raymond Muthee
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Sakaja goes into hiding as governors' audit boycott sparks arrest orders
By Edwin Nyarangi and Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
Sakaja goes into hiding as governors' audit boycott sparks arrest orders
Fiscal squeeze: Ruto government spends 80pc of tax money on debt
By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
Fiscal squeeze: Ruto government spends 80pc of tax money on debt
Battle for numbers: IEBC kicks off voter listing as Gen Z drive surges
By Irene githinji and Noel Nabiswa 5 hrs ago
Battle for numbers: IEBC kicks off voter listing as Gen Z drive surges
Mudavadi defends Sh80 billion Ruto-Sakaja cooperation deal
By Edwin Nyarangi 5 hrs ago
Mudavadi defends Sh80 billion Ruto-Sakaja cooperation deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved