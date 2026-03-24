Families in Trans Mara tormented by silence as sons go missing in Russia-Ukraine war

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Billy Ledama ole Kaparo, who vanished in Russia while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war. [File Courtesy]

At least fifteen families from Meguarra village in Kilgoris central ward, Narok County, are living in a state of suspended grief, holding on to fading messages and unanswered calls after their loved ones went missing while fighting for the Russian army.

Solomon Kaparo, father of Billy Ledama Kaparo, who disappeared in Russia while on the battlefield, shares a common torment: silence from a distant battlefield and no official word on whether his son and a friend are alive or dead.

"It's painful and a difficult place to be, living every day with unanswered questions and regrets about how what was meant to be a financial breakthrough took a dark turn," Kaparo told the Standard.

Kaparo has not heard from his son since October 20, 2025, after his son travelled to Russia.

Kaparo said the sudden blackout has left the family paralysed with fear.

"We want to know where he is; the government should help us trace my son and 14 others," said Kaparo.

His appeal echoes the desperation of many families in similar situations.

He said the family has not known peace since. Each passing day without word deepens their heartbreak, as they cling to memories and prayers in equal measure.

"Even a single message would mean everything,” he added.

According to Kaparo, his son and 14 others were taken abroad by two men identified as Simon Letaya and James Nkeyua, who lured them to join the Russian army.

"They forged military retirement certificates and sent them to the Russian embassy, and on their arrival, they were received as ex-military in Kenya. Several were promised driver jobs in Turkey. Still, they ended up getting themselves into the Russia-Ukraine war after one month of training, and since then, we have had no communication with them," Kaparo said.

The other young men fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war are Maxwell Kipchumba, Nickson Lemayian, Danson Lemashon Nkeyua, Kelvin Ledama Mopes, Rauta Olemeseyieki, Daniel Lerionka Rotich, Erick Lebunge Korinko, Leshan Seitai, Kelvin Lemashon, Leparakwo Seitai, and Ben Kibiwott Ololjurusi.

Recently, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi stated that Kenyans who go to fight for Russia in the Ukraine conflict will be granted amnesty upon their return.

The announcement followed a recent visit to Moscow to address the issue, where it was agreed that no further Kenyans would be recruited.

According to Kenyan laws, it is illegal for citizens to be conscripted into foreign armies, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The foreign ministry estimates that 252 Kenyans have been illegally recruited to fight on the front lines. This trend started about six months ago and has also involved recruits from other African nations.

Some Kenyans reported being lured to fight for Russia with promises of well-paid civilian jobs, only to find themselves compelled into combat in Ukraine—often signing contracts in Russian without understanding the terms.

"So far, 44 Kenyans have been safely repatriated, while 11 are missing or have been killed in action; 38 are currently hospitalised in various Russian hospitals with restricted access, leaving 160 officers still actively involved," stated Mudavadi.

Mudavadi also negotiated an agreement allowing Kenyans on the frontline who are "unwilling to continue in the assignment" to disengage and return home, the foreign ministry confirmed.

Moscow had already agreed to add Kenya to what it termed a "stop list" to prevent further recruitment, it added.

Russia has previously asserted that all foreign fighters joined voluntarily "in full compliance with Russian law."

Kenya's foreign ministry indicated that efforts will now be made by both countries to "thwart human trafficking, smuggling, and illegal recruitment" into the Russian war effort. Russia initiated its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Mudavadi's visit to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, was prompted by increasing pressure from relatives of those who had travelled to Russia, urging the Kenyan government to take action.

Ukrainian intelligence estimates suggest that over 1,700 individuals from 36 African countries have been recruited to fight for Russia.