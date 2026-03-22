Government rescues 47 Kenyans from Russia, warns against further recruitment

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a past interview. [File, Standard]

The Government has successfully repatriated 47 Kenyans who were caught up in the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

This is according to the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi, who spoke in Vihiga County.

Mudavadi said the rescue mission followed high-level diplomatic engagement with Russian authorities, which enabled Kenya to secure the safe return of its citizens.

“We went there and in that moment spoke to the Russian government, and we have managed to get 47 Kenyans back home,” Mudavadi said, referring to his diplomatic visit to Moscow.

He explained that the government intervened after reports emerged that several Kenyan youths had been lured into joining the ongoing conflict under false promises of employment abroad.

“I went to Russia on behalf of Kenya after some of our youth got engaged in a war they don’t know anything about,” he added.

Mudavadi further revealed that some Kenyans have lost their lives in the conflict, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the need for greater awareness among citizens seeking opportunities overseas.

He cautioned young people to exercise due diligence before travelling or accepting job offers abroad.

“I warn our young Kenyans: do your due diligence to know what you are going to do in other countries,” he said.

According to a report presented by the National Intelligence Service to Parliament, more than 1,000 Kenyans are believed to have been recruited into the conflict, many of them allegedly misled by promises of lucrative jobs.

The report indicates that a majority of those recruited were deployed to fight on behalf of Russia.

Upon arrival, they are reportedly redirected to training camps before being sent to the frontlines of the war.

Mudavadi emphasised that participation in foreign armed forces without government authorisation is illegal under Kenyan law.

Citing the Penal Code Cap 68, Section 62, he noted that it is an offence for any Kenyan to enlist or attempt to enlist in the armed forces of a foreign state that is at war with a country at peace with Kenya, or to recruit others into such forces without lawful authority.

“Any person who, without the license of the President, accepts or agrees to accept any commission or engagement in the military or naval service of any foreign state at war with any friendly state… commits a misdemeanour,” he said.

“This was illegal for what those who went did. They acted without proper procedure and without the knowledge of the Head of State, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” he added.

Mudavadi stressed that Kenyan law requires citizens to obtain prior approval before joining foreign military services, warning that failure to comply could lead to legal consequences.

Despite the legal implications, he assured that the government will adopt a humane approach in handling returning individuals.

“As a government, we recognise that these are Kenyans, and we will give them amnesty and support,” he said.

He further disclosed that Kenya has reached an understanding with Russia to halt the recruitment of Kenyan nationals into the conflict.

Mudavadi noted that during his diplomatic mission in Moscow, he held talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, where both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation and prevent further recruitment of Kenyans into the war.