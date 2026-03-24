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EACC warns against use of public resources in campaigns

By Daniel Chege | Mar. 24, 2026
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EACC chair Bishop David Oginde in Nakuru County on March 23, 2026. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has cautioned politicians against exploiting public resources during political campaigns as the 2027 General Election draws close.

The commission’s chair, Bishop David Oginde, reminded politicians that it is unlawful to misuse public resources or offices in election campaigns.

Oginde was speaking in Nakuru yesterday during a workshop involving key criminal justice actors in the fight against corruption and related offences.

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud speaking with the media in Nakuru County on March 23, 2026. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

“We know that politicians are seeking money in any way possible to campaign. Whatever way they seek funds, it must be through legitimate means,” he said.

He stressed that EACC will monitor to ensure no laws are broken, especially regarding the use of public resources.

“In the event we find that anyone has misappropriated public resources for campaigns, the law mandates us to address the situation according to established procedures,” said Oginde.

He noted that top politicians have been seen publicly using government resources for campaigning.

Oginde stated that to ensure those responsible are dealt with, the commission was exploring ways of accelerating corruption cases.

(L) EACC chair Bishop David Oginde, commission's CEO Abdi Mohamud and Tharaka Nithi MP George Murugara in Nakuru County on March 23, 2026. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

“We may pursue options including advocating for policies in Parliament that would empower other bodies, including EACC, to prosecute these cases to save time, resources, and improve efficiency,” he said.

Acknowledging that some policies might directly threaten lawmakers, Oginde urged Members of Parliament to act objectively and transcend personal interests.

He called for maturity among MPs to ensure the nation's interests prevail over personal gains.

Commission’s CEO Abdi Mohamud said the multi-sectoral efforts would strengthen collaboration and promote a coordinated approach to fighting corruption.

Recognising that corruption is the second major problem in Kenya after unemployment, Mohamud admitted that EACC alone cannot fully address it.

“No one institution can deal with corruption. We need to work together, discuss, and develop realistic solutions,” said Mohamud.

He explained that two cases in Nakuru, involving over Sh49 million in misappropriated funds through illegal payments to law firms and irregular procurement of sports kits, are under active investigation.

“You would not expect us to share details of ongoing investigations. There is a comprehensive and accountable process,” he said.

In her speech, read by Court of Appeal Judge Mwaniki Gachoka, Chief Justice Martha Koome highlighted that coordination, legal reform, efficiency, digital innovation, and sustainability are strategic pillars in the fight against corruption.

Koome acknowledged that delays in case processing, fragmented procedures among agencies, late evidence disclosure, frequent adjournments, and lack of coordination have contributed to corruption.

Tharaka Nithi MP George Murugara, chair of the Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs, stated that they have passed the Anti-Money Laundering Act and the Conflict of Interest Act, which will assist in combating corruption.

“The two acts would ensure that leaders with personal interests are excluded from government contracts; they recuse themselves or declare their interests,” he said.

He urged MPs to avoid hate speech and incitement during campaigns, assuring that Parliament will cooperate closely with EACC to fight corruption.

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