Government maps 37 flood-prone areas in Nairobi

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Commuters navigating through flooded roads following a heavy rainfall in Nairobi causing transport disruption on March 6, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The government has identified at least 37 flood-prone areas across Nairobi as heavy rains continue to pound several parts of the country.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the assessment identified dozens of neighbourhoods located along major river systems in the capital, many of which are exposed to flooding during intense rainfall.

According to the ministry, the mapping was conducted under the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Programme to guide response efforts and protect residents living along river corridors and other vulnerable areas.

“Heavy rains continue to be experienced in different parts of the country, increasing the risk of flooding in both rural and urban areas, with Nairobi among the most affected,” the ministry said.

The mapping revealed that several estates in the eastern part of the city are among the most vulnerable due to their location downstream along sections of the Nairobi River and its tributaries.

Neighbourhoods in Nairobi East identified as high-risk include Kiambiu, Dandora, Kariobangi, Kayole, Komarock, Njiru, Ruai, Mwiki, Donholm, Savannah, Tassia and Fedha.

In the western part of the city, areas such as Madaraka, Nairobi West, Lang’ata, Kawangware, Kangemi, Lavington, Westlands, Parklands, Kitisuru, Spring Valley, Kileleshwa and Chiromo were also flagged as flood-prone.

“These areas are situated along upstream and midstream sections of the river network and remain vulnerable whenever heavy rainfall overwhelms the drainage systems,” the ministry noted.

The mapping further identified several neighbourhoods in the northern corridor, including Mathare, Korogocho and Lucky Summer, which lie along the Mathare River.

These areas are particularly exposed due to dense settlements located close to riverbanks, making them highly susceptible to flooding whenever water levels rise.

In Nairobi’s central zone, the assessment pointed to parts of the Central Business District, Globe, Gikomba, Eastleigh and the Industrial Area as vulnerable because sections of the Nairobi River pass through them.

Meanwhile, the southern part of the capital has also been flagged as high risk, with Kilimani, Kibera, South C, South B, Mukuru Kwa Reuben and Kwa Njenga among areas lying along the Ngong River corridor.

Government officials say the findings will help authorities prioritize response and mitigation efforts as the rainy season intensifies.

Multi-agency disaster response teams have already been deployed to coordinate rescue operations, clear blocked drainage systems and assist affected communities.

The government said the ongoing rains have already disrupted transport, damaged property and displaced families in several areas, particularly those located near rivers and low-lying zones.

Residents living near riparian land and flood-prone areas have been urged to remain alert and take precautionary measures.

“As multi-agency disaster response teams continue to coordinate relief and response efforts, residents living near riparian and in low-lying areas are urged to remain vigilant and prioritize their safety during periods of heavy rainfall,” the ministry said.

Authorities have also warned that the situation could worsen if rainfall persists, urging the public to heed advisories issued by government agencies.

The flooding concerns come amid broader efforts by the government to restore Nairobi’s river systems and reduce environmental risks associated with rapid urbanisation and settlement along waterways.

Officials say long-term solutions will include clearing illegal structures on riparian land, improving drainage infrastructure and restoring degraded sections of the river corridors to minimize the impact of floods in the future