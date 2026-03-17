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The Mbarire moment and why we must be wary of a mellowed Ruto

By Wafula Buke | Mar. 17, 2026
Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire last week publicly criticised President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

At a presidential campaign rally in Kabarnet in 2013, Coalition for Restoration of Democracy (CORD) flagbearer Raila Odinga was faced with a hostile crowd. The entire gathering in the stadium yelled at him as some shouted unprintable expletives at him.

I was still ODM’s political affairs director and so I approached him and asked him that, before he rose to speak, he must decide to express his happiness at how the masses had gathered and were enjoying their democratic right. That his many years of struggle and serving years in prison had given the country freedom of speech and other freedoms. The trick was to prick their conscience.

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