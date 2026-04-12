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Drunk with power: Ichung'wah's 'polished goon' tag grows as he spews insults, threatens dissent

By David Odongo and Josphat Thiong’o | Apr. 12, 2026
 Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah. [File, Standard]

For the better part of two years, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has positioned himself as President William Ruto’s most loyal foot soldier, wielding a political style defined by insults, threats, and accusations of deploying goons and police to silence dissent.

To his opponents, the Kikuyu MP is a bully who uses crude language and state machinery to battle opponents.

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