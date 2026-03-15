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Thorny issue pushed from top agenda as Mudavadi set for Kenya-Russia bilateral talks

By Wellingtone Nyongesa | Mar. 15, 2026
 Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a past interview. [File, Standard]

Facing a host who believes that his country has been a godsend to Africa and that it has aided the continent through some of its disturbing periods in its history, it will be a tall order for Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to get a listening ear when he raises the troubling issue of Russia exploiting Kenyans in its war against Ukraine. 

On Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Mudavadi will hold talks with her boss Russia’s Foreign Secretary Sergey Lavrov on March 16, 2026, whose agenda, as listed by her, made no mention of the problem of Kenyans being duped to serve in Russia’s war against Ukraine. 

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Kenyans In Russian military Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi Kenya-Russia Bilateral Talks Russia-Ukraine War
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