Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a past interview. [File, Standard]

Facing a host who believes that his country has been a godsend to Africa and that it has aided the continent through some of its disturbing periods in its history, it will be a tall order for Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to get a listening ear when he raises the troubling issue of Russia exploiting Kenyans in its war against Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Mudavadi will hold talks with her boss Russia’s Foreign Secretary Sergey Lavrov on March 16, 2026, whose agenda, as listed by her, made no mention of the problem of Kenyans being duped to serve in Russia’s war against Ukraine.