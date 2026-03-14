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Nairobi Hospital board member detained after dramatic arrest

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Mar. 14, 2026
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The Nairobi Hospital board member Dr Job Obwaka has been detained at the Muthaiga Police Station after being picked up outside his office at NSSF Plaza in Nairobi.

He was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations around 9am while reporting to his office to attend to some patients.

According to witnesses, Obwaka was pounced on by officers in a Subaru and was not allowed to park his vehicle and was whisked away; then his mobile phone went off.

For hours, members of the family were thrown into panic in what was described as an abduction before it was discovered that he had been taken to Muthaiga police station, where he was detained.

"He was supposed to see some patients but immediately he entered the compound of his office, he was arrested and whisked away, he was not allowed to even park his car," Obwaka's wife said 

She added, "We have not been informed why he was arrested but we suspect it could be because of the ongoing wrangles at the hospital,”

Amid the ongoing wrangles at Nairobi Hospital, it is said that Obwaka has been challenging any ills in the facility.

According to the family, officers at Muthaiga police station could not release the doctor because detectives who booked home had the final word and clear instructions said to be from above.

His arrest elicited uproar on various platforms with some condemning the style used by the detectives to carry out arrests.

“Dr Job Obwaka is a decorated obstetrician and a leader at the Nairobi Hospital. He was abducted at 9am by the police and his phone confiscated and switched off,” former LSK President Nelson Havi shared on X

Adding, “All this in pursuit of a determined effort by senior officials in Government to grab the land on which the hospital is built,” 

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Related Topics

Dr Job Obwaka Nairobi Hospital Management Nairobi Hospital Crisis The Nairobi Hospital
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