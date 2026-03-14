KRA deploys specialised cameras to monitor operations at border points

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KRA officers display body-worn cameras at JKIA Customs Terminal 1 during its launch on March 10, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has deployed new technology at border points to improve surveillance and ensure transparency in customs operations.

KRA this week commissioned 350 Body Worn Cameras (BWCs) countrywide, becoming one of the few tax administrations globally, and the first in the region to deploy the cameras.

According to the taxman, this marked a major milestone in the modernisation of border management in Kenya.

The BWCs will be deployed at all border points across the country to support evidence collection and enhance professionalism and transparency within customs operations.

Speaking during the launch, KRA Commissioner General, Mr Humphrey Wattanga, said that by accurately documenting officer-public interactions, the system will improve service excellence in the “way we secure our borders and engage the public.”

“The presence of real-time recording is expected to enhance accountability, ensure transparency, and foster mutual trust between the officers and the public,” said Wattanga.

KRA officers display body-worn cameras at JKIA Customs Terminal 1 during its launch on March 10, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

He emphasised that the adoption of BWCs was not merely a technological upgrade but a deliberate step toward cultural change, reinforcing integrity, professionalism, and public confidence in the authority.

“The deployment underscores Kenya’s commitment to safeguarding its borders while facilitating legitimate trade in an increasingly interconnected world. As the first tax administration in the region to operationalise Body Worn Cameras at this scale, KRA has set a new benchmark for innovation and accountability in customs enforcement,” he added.

The cameras will be supported by four data storage servers, integrated docking stations, and complementary docking systems.

The authority has also established a Central Command Centre (CCC) to manage and monitor footage, ensuring structured oversight, secure storage, and proper review mechanisms.

In addition, the cameras are equipped with real-time Global Positioning System (GPS) positioning for location tracking, Long Term Evolution (LTE) connectivity to enable live streaming and remote monitoring, and secure recording capabilities.

These features enhance situational awareness, strengthen supervision of field operations, and promote accountability at all levels of enforcement.

Principal Secretary for the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Ms Teresia Mbaika, said that the government remains committed to strengthening systems that facilitate legitimate trade while decisively confronting illicit activities that threaten the country’s economy and security.

“When technology, integrity, and inter-agency collaboration come together, we create

borders that are not only secure but also efficient for trade and travel,” Mbaika said.

She noted that technology is no longer optional in public service, but rather a foundation for transparency, efficiency, and public trust.

She added that the Government continues to implement wide-ranging reforms aimed at modernising service delivery across the public sector.

“Through digital platforms, automation, and smart technologies, we are reducing excessive human interaction, strengthening compliance systems, and improving efficiency in government operations,” she said.

Commissioner for Customs and Border Control Dr Lilian Nyawanda said the deployment of BWCs comes against the backdrop of increasingly complex enforcement environments.

“In recent years, customs and border control officers have encountered organized smuggling networks and hostile situations during enforcement operations, with some cases proving difficult to conclude due to a lack of real-time photographic or video evidence.

“The new system addresses these gaps by enabling real-time recording, live streaming, and secure preservation of audio-visual evidence to support investigations and prosecutions,” said Nyawanda.

She added that customs officers will be required to wear the cameras during passenger clearance at international airports, verification of goods at seaports and inland container depots, operations at One Stop Border Posts, as well as during surveillance border patrols, and the rummaging of vessels, vehicles, and aircraft.

The system will also support multi-agency enforcement operations and monitoring of customs-controlled areas such as bonded facilities and export processing zones.

The BWC system was officially commissioned today at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The initiative signals a new era of enhanced transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency in customs enforcement.

Beyond revenue collection, KRA is mandated to facilitate legitimate trade while securing Kenya’s land borders, territorial waters, and air entry points.

As global trade and cross-border movements continue to expand, customs administrations play a critical role as the first line of defence against illicit trade, smuggling, counterfeit goods, narcotics, weapons, and other harmful products that threaten public health, national security, and economic stability.

The launch at JKIA sends a clear message that Kenya’s borders are becoming more secure, its systems more transparent, and its enforcement mechanisms more responsive to the demands of modern trade and security.