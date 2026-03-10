×
The Standard

KRA rolls out body cameras for customs officers

By Juliet Omelo | Mar. 10, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Aviation PS Teresia Mbaika during the launch of the body-worn cameras at JKIA Terminal 1 in Nairobi on March 10, 2026. [David Gichuru,Standard]

Kenya is among the first African countries to deploy body-worn cameras for customs officers, a move aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability and professionalism in operations at the country’s border entry points.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on Tuesday launched the cameras at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), commissioning 350 devices that will be used by customs officers operating at airports, seaports, inland container depots and One Stop Border Posts across the country.

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga said the introduction of the cameras marks a significant step in modernising customs administration and strengthening oversight in border management.

“This initiative marks a new chapter in operational transparency and accountability in Kenya’s border management,” Wattanga said during the launch.

He noted that customs officers play a key role in protecting the country from illicit trade, smuggling and other prohibited goods while facilitating legitimate trade that supports economic growth.

“Our customs officers serve as the first line of defence against cross-border crime while ensuring the smooth flow of legitimate trade that supports Kenya’s economy,” he said.

The cameras are equipped with advanced features including real-time GPS tracking, LTE connectivity that supports live streaming and secure recording capabilities.They can also record footage of up to 60 gigabytes each.

All footage will be transmitted to KRA’s central command centre where it will be monitored, stored and reviewed.

According to KRA, the project has been implemented with support from the World Bank at a cost of Sh127 million, including a two-year maintenance contract.

Officials said the devices will help document interactions between customs officers and travellers, strengthening evidence collection during inspections and seizures while also protecting officers working in high-risk environments.

Aviation PS Teresia Mbaika and KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga during the launch of the body-worn cameras at JKIA Terminal 1 in Nairobi on March 10, 2026. [David Gichuru,Standard]

Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Development Teresia Mbaika, who represented Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir at the launch, said the use of technology in public service is critical in improving efficiency and strengthening trust in government institutions.

“Technology is no longer optional in public service. It is the foundation for transparency, efficiency and public trust,” she said.

Mbaika noted that airports such as JKIA serve as key gateways linking Kenya to global markets, investors and travellers, making effective border management essential.

She noted that JKIA handles more than 24,000 passengers daily, with thousands of pieces of luggage screened to detect prohibited or restricted items.

Customs officers have in the past intercepted firearms, ammunition, narcotics, communication equipment and expired medical products brought into the country without proper authorisation.

KRA said the body-worn cameras will complement existing technologies such as cargo scanners and surveillance systems as the government seeks to strengthen border security while facilitating legitimate trade.

The rollout marks the first phase of the programme, with plans to progressively expand the system across all customs operations nationwide.

.

