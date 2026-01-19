PS Omollo: Drug abuse crisis affecting one in six Kenyans

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo. [File, Standard]

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has raised alarm over the growing drug and substance abuse crisis in Kenya, warning that nearly one in every six Kenyans is affected, costing the country productive years and destabilising families.

Speaking on the scale of the problem, Omollo said the situation has reached alarming levels, with alcohol and drug addiction cutting across households nationwide.

“If you look at the current trend from NACADA, you find that nearly one in every six Kenyans has an alcohol addiction or is involved in taking alcohol or drugs,” he said.

At the same time, he noted that the crisis is no longer distant, but personal to many Kenyans.

“Literally every household has someone within the immediate family or someone very close struggling with alcohol addiction or drug and substance abuse. That speaks to how serious the situation is,” Omollo added.

According to the Interior PS, about one million Kenyans are currently addicted, translating to massive economic losses.

“It means we are losing productive years. People who are supposed to be actively engaged in building the nation are completely unable to do so because of addiction,” he said.

He further linked drug and alcohol abuse to the rise of illicit trade and organised crime.

“Illicit trade thrives on demand. Counterfeits deny genuine businesses income and the government loses revenue meant for development,” Omollo said, warning that unregulated products also pose serious health risks.

“We cannot ascertain the quality and standards of products in the market.”

On solutions, Omollo admitted that Kenya lacks adequate rehabilitation centres, blaming years of underinvestment.

However, he said the government plans to ensure each county has at least one rehabilitation facility. “With the guidance of the President, we are proposing that every county has a rehabilitation centre,” he said.

He added that the national government will work with county governments through the Council of Governors, with counties providing land and managing the centres.

Treatment costs will also be covered under Universal Health Coverage.