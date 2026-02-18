Family cries foul over delays in postmortem of their slain kin

Audio By Vocalize

The late Vincent Ayamu Otieno who was allegedly shot dead by the police during Linda Mwananchi rally in Kitengela. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Frustration, confusion, and anguish continue to mount for the family of Vincent Ayomo as they struggle to navigate what they describe as an exhausting and unclear process in their bid to secure justice for their slain kin.

Ayomo was allegedly shot dead by police during the Edwin Sifuna-led ODM rally in Kitengela after police disrupted the rally, lobbing teargas and using live bullets on those in attendance.

Days after Ayomo’s death, family members say repeated delays and conflicting instructions surrounding the post-mortem have deepened their trauma, leaving them feeling abandoned and suspicious of a possible cover-up.

Speaking outside the mortuary, Ayom’s brother, Genga Ayomo, said the family had travelled overnight after being informed that the post-mortem would be conducted on Thursday, 18th, but upon arrival at the Nairobi City mortuary, they were told the facility was not aware of such arrangements.

“We arrived in the morning, knowing the post-mortem would be done today. We stayed here from 8 am to 10 am only to be told to go back to Kitengela police station,” he said.

Genga said the family was left in the dark about when exactly the postmortem will be done to allow them proceed with burial arrangements.

“We are demanding to know what exactly is going on and why we are being treated like this. My brother’s body is decomposing and needs to be attended to urgently,” he said.

The prolonged uncertainty has fuelled anger and suspicion within the family. Genga questioned whether the delays were deliberate.

“As a family, we are asking for justice. What we are seeing looks like a cover-up. They are taking us round in circles,” he said.

The emotional toll has been devastating, particularly for the women in the family.

Ayomo’s sister, Mary Akinya, broke down as she described the pain of losing her brother.

“We are sad. My brother was not sick. He was married with a very young family, and now all that has been cut short by the recklessness of a police officer,” she said.

“This is the third day now. Tomorrow will be the fourth. We keep coming and going. Nobody is telling us clearly what to do. It hurts me a lot. We are in so much pain,” she added, her voice trembling.

The family says the uncertainty has also affected Ayomo’s immediate household, including his young child, wife, and his mother, who was reportedly taken to the hospital due to stress following the death.

“Even now, they are not sure if the procedure will be done. This back and forth is straining our pockets further, given that we have zero support so far to foot his burial. Vincent left a small child. We are just asking for help to get justice,” Genga said.

However, according to Corporal Musini Mwanzia, the officer in charge of postmortem at the city mortuary, he said that he had not been informed about the postmortem by the investigating officer handling the case.

“For the postmortem to be done, the investigating officer is the one to make a booking with us so that the government pathologist is informed. That is the reason I have referred them back to the DCI office in Kitengela,” he stated.

As the family continues to wait, their pleas remain that they need the process to be expedited so that they get closure and justice for their kin.

“We don’t know what to do anymore. We need help. A lot of help,” Mary sai,d balancing tears in her eyes.

For now, the family of Vincent says they will not stop demanding answers, accountability, and justice, even as exhaustion and grief weigh heavily on them with each passing day.