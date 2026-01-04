×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

One body retrieved from collapsed South C building

By Emmanuel Kipchumba | Jan. 4, 2026
One body of the two victims of the collapsed building in south C has been retrieved. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Authorities have retrieved one body from the collapsed  South C building in Nairobi as the search for a second victim continues.

The body was recovered at about 2 pm on Sunday, January 4, as rescue teams pressed on with the operation.

The recovery effort entered its third day on Sunday, with emergency teams from the Nairobi County Government, the Disaster Management Unit, and the Kenya Red Cross stationed along Muhoho Avenue in South C since Friday morning.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The retrieval was briefly stopped following the recovery to allow the body to be removed from the scene before the exercise resumed.

Speaking to the press earlier in the day, Assistant Inspector General of Police Dr. Duncan Ochieng, the operations commander, stated that the search operation was approximately 65 percent complete.

This is a developing story and is being updated…

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

South C Building Collapse Collapsed South C Building Body Retrieved From Collapsed South C Building
.

Latest Stories

Cameroon end South Africa hopes to reach AFCON last eight
Cameroon end South Africa hopes to reach AFCON last eight
Football
By AFP
15 mins ago
Diaz sends Morocco to AFCON 2025 quarter-finals
Football
By AFP
18 mins ago
'Kenya Moja' MPs are inspired by selflessness or selfishness
Opinion
By Okech Kendo
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Trump's moves are giving African leaders sleepless nights
By Irene Githinji 26 mins ago
Why Trump's moves are giving African leaders sleepless nights
Parents stretched thin as schools reopen
By Standard Team 26 mins ago
Parents stretched thin as schools reopen
Gachagua slams Ruto, calls on US to probe stolen Minnesota funds
By George Njunge 26 mins ago
Gachagua slams Ruto, calls on US to probe stolen Minnesota funds
Sh500m row: Junet, Sifuna clash over 2022 ODM campaign money
By Irene Githinji 26 mins ago
Sh500m row: Junet, Sifuna clash over 2022 ODM campaign money
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved