One body retrieved from collapsed South C building

One body of the two victims of the collapsed building in south C has been retrieved. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Authorities have retrieved one body from the collapsed South C building in Nairobi as the search for a second victim continues.

The body was recovered at about 2 pm on Sunday, January 4, as rescue teams pressed on with the operation.

Ambulance carrying one body retrieved from the collapsed South C storey building escorted out of the scene



The recovery effort entered its third day on Sunday, with emergency teams from the Nairobi County Government, the Disaster Management Unit, and the Kenya Red Cross stationed along Muhoho Avenue in South C since Friday morning.

The retrieval was briefly stopped following the recovery to allow the body to be removed from the scene before the exercise resumed.

Speaking to the press earlier in the day, Assistant Inspector General of Police Dr. Duncan Ochieng, the operations commander, stated that the search operation was approximately 65 percent complete.

This is a developing story and is being updated…