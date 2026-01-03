Ruku says only two people trapped in South C collapsed building

Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku addresses the media on the ongoing rescue efforts at the collapsed building in South C, Nairobi, on January 3, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has said only two people are suspected to have been trapped inside the South C collapsed building, contradicting earlier reports that had put the figure at four.

Speaking during a media briefing at the scene, Ruku said the revised figure was reached after reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

“It was earlier reported that four people were trapped inside the debris, but after reviewing the CCTV footages we hereby confirm that only two are suspected to be trapped,” he said.

“Rescue operations are ongoing and we will pitch camp here until the two are found,” the CS added.

The CS noted that search and rescue operations have been ongoing since the incident on Friday at around 4:30 a.m, with multi-agency teams working through the night to reach the victims.

The CS expressed optimism that those trapped in the rubble could be alive.

“There is reason to believe they may still be alive, and this belief continues to strongly inform and motivate the ongoing intensive rescue efforts,” Ruku said.

The 14-storey building, which had a basement parking, suffered a complete pancake-type collapse at approximately 4:05 a.m. on January 2, 2026.

Bulldozers remove the rubble of the collapsed building in South C, Nairobi, on January 3, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The CS said the cause of the collapse is yet to be established, with investigations already underway.

“On behalf of the Government, I wish to express our deep concern and solidarity with the families, friends, and loved ones of all those who may have been affected by this unfortunate incident,” he said.

He announced that the government immediately activated a coordinated emergency response led by the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU), supported by the National Police Service, Kenya Defence Forces, Nairobi City County Government, Kenya Red Cross Society, St John Ambulance, and other responders.

Ruku urged the public to avoid speculation and rely on official communication, warning that anyone found culpable after investigations will be held accountable under the law.