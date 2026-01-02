What we know about the South C building collapse

Rescue efforts ongoing at a collapsed building in Nairobi's South C estate along Muhoho avenue. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

At least two people who are trapped inside the 16-storey building under construction that collapsed in Nairobi's South C estate early this morning are feared dead.

Families of two people trapped and identified as guards who were manning the building expressed fear that their kin are dead.

"Our brothers who were guarding the building were receiving calls telling us they were trapped. But at around 10.30, they stopped responding. We fear they are dead," Ali Adan Korombo, a relative of Hassan Isaack, one of the guards trapped, said.

According to witnesses, two other passersby are also feared trapped.

Rescue efforts ongoing at a collapsed building in Nairobi's South C estate along Muhoho avenue. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

While issuing a status update of the rescue operation, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Director National Disaster Management Unit, Dr Dancun Ochieng' who heads the rescue operation, expressed fear that more people might be trapped inside the rubble since the building was locate along a "busy road."

"We cannot authoritatively say so, but we have information that at least two people have been contacted inside there. We are working to have data, but by the end of the day, once the evacuation is done, then we can authoritatively talk about how many people were inside there," he said.

"Given that this is also a public road, we don't know how many people were on this road at that time," he added, stating that the rescue operation is expected to be completed by tomorrow, Saturday.

Rescue and recovery efforts are headed by National Disaster Management Unit in collaboration with Disaster Response Battalion from the Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Red Cross and Nairobi County Government, with National Youth Service expected to join the fray.

Area legislator, Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang'o, questioned the authorisation procedure for the construction of residential buildings taking shape in South C.

"I have written 43 letters requesting information about buildings we feel suspicious about. But there has been no response from relevant authorities," he said.