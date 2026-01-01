NACADA welcomes Ruto's directive on alcohol and drug abuse

NACADA Board Chairman Bishop Stephen Mairori during a previous press briefing. [File, Standard]

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has hailed President William Ruto’s New Year's Eve directive on alcohol and drug abuse.

The authority on Thursday said the directive not only underscores the government’s commitment to addressing alcohol and substance abuse as a critical national issue but also reaffirms its resolve to confront alcohol and drug abuse due to its impact on public health, national security, productivity, and social cohesion.

President Ruto on Wednesday said any government official or security officer found aiding or abetting drug trafficking or illicit alcohol networks will be dismissed from service and prosecuted.

While declaring alcohol and drug abuse a national emergency, Ruto said his government will strengthen the anti-narcotics unit to combat the menace.

Speaking at Eldoret State Lodge during his New Year’s address, the President described the crisis as a “silent but deadly” threat to Kenya’s health, security, and economic future.

“One in every six Kenyans aged between 15 and 65, that is over 4.7 million people, is currently using at least one drug or substance of abuse. This is no longer a marginal issue; it is a national emergency,” Ruto said.

The President added that the burden of substance abuse falls heaviest on men and young people.

“One in every three Kenyan men in this age group uses drugs or alcohol. Among young adults aged 25 to 35, our most productive population, one in five is affected. Over 1.5 million young Kenyans are being pulled away from opportunity into dependency.”

Alcohol remains the most widely used substance, with over 3.2 million users. Alarmingly, initiation often occurs between the ages of 16 and 20, and in some cases as early as seven, exposing children to lifelong harm before adulthood begins.

“Kenya cannot grow, compete, or remain secure when millions are trapped in addiction. This crisis demands decisive national action,” the President said.

And NACADA, through its board, said the authority fully aligns with the national direction and reiterates its commitment to ensuring that Kenya becomes a nation free from the harms of alcohol and drug abuse.

Board Chairman Bishop Stephen Mairori said the authority will strengthen operational and governance frameworks in line with Ruto’s address and expressed concerns, while leveraging enhanced multi-agency cooperation to reinforce prevention, enforcement, and public education interventions.

“Through stronger policy measures, coordinated action, and sustained collaboration across government agencies and stakeholders, NACADA remains resolute in safeguarding the well-being of all Kenyans,” said Mairori.

He added that the authority appreciates Ruto’s leadership and goodwill in the fight against alcohol and drug abuse across the country and commits its unwavering commitment to the realisation of a healthy nation.

So far, five manufacturers of illicit alcohol have been arrested and cannabis worth approximately Sh5 million has been seized over the festivity period.