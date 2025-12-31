Ruto declares war on drugs, warns government officials implicated

President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the New Year's Eve dinner at Eldoret State Lodge. [PCS]

President William Ruto has declared alcohol and drug abuse a national emergency, warning that no one, including government officials, will be spared in the fight against addiction and illicit networks.

Speaking at Eldoret State Lodge during his New Year’s address, he described the crisis as a “silent but deadly” threat to Kenya’s health, security, and economic future.

“One in every six Kenyans aged between 15 and 65, that is over 4.7 million people, is currently using at least one drug or substance of abuse. This is no longer a marginal issue; it is a national emergency,” Ruto said.

The President added that the burden of substance abuse falls heaviest on men and young people.

“One in every three Kenyan men in this age group uses drugs or alcohol. Among young adults aged 25 to 35, our most productive population, one in five is affected. Over 1.5 million young Kenyans are being pulled away from opportunity into dependency.”

Alcohol remains the most widely used substance, with over 3.2 million users. Alarmingly, initiation often occurs between the ages of 16 and 20, and in some cases as early as seven, exposing children to lifelong harm before adulthood begins.

“Kenya cannot grow, compete, or remain secure when millions are trapped in addiction. This crisis demands decisive national action,” the President said.

To confront the menace, the government plans to strengthen the Anti-Narcotics Unit within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, giving it operational capacity similar to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.

The unit will be fully equipped with modern surveillance, intelligence, forensic, and financial-investigation capabilities, operating as a permanent multi-agency formation in collaboration with NACADA, the National Intelligence Service, border management agencies, county governments, and international partners.

The unit’s manpower will be expanded from 200 to 700 officers through recruitment and redeployment, all trained for nationwide operations targeting high-level traffickers, financiers, and organized criminal networks.

“Asset tracing, seizure, and forfeiture will become central to every narcotic and illicit alcohol investigation. All assets, including cash, vehicles, land, buildings, and businesses acquired through these crimes, will be treated as proceeds of crime, promptly frozen, prosecuted, forfeited to the State, and redirected to rehabilitation, prevention, and treatment programmes,” Ruto stated.

Acknowledging the organized nature of these criminal enterprises, the President urged the Judiciary to consider establishing specialized courts to fast-track such cases.

He pledged to consult with the Chief Justice on executive support while respecting judicial independence. Border security will also be enhanced with modern surveillance technologies to monitor movement across national borders.

Ruto warned government officials who will be implicated saying they will be held accountable

“Any government official, including security officers, found culpable of facilitating, protecting, or colluding with drug traffickers or illicit alcohol networks will be prosecuted and dismissed forthwith from service,” he warned.

The President said the government will not relent on the fight against addiction amongst youth.

“No law can replace parental guidance, community values, or early intervention in the lives of our children. We must be present to guide, protect, and intervene early, before addiction takes hold. If we fail to act, we fail our children; if we rise to this duty, we secure not only their future, but the moral strength and destiny of our nation.”

Ruto concluded with a call for accountability across all leadership levels. “Leadership will be judged not by promises made, but by performance delivered. The measure of leadership is impact, and that standard will apply to all,” he said.