'He was a repeat offender': Chinese manager in assault video deported

A screenshot of Shi Zhending, a manager at TCM Mabati Factory in Eldoret was deported on Wednesday.

A Chinese national captured on video assaulting a Kenyan workmate at a factory in Eldoret has been deported.

Shi Zhending was deported from Nairobi on Wednesday aboard China Southern Airlines headed for Changsha in China.

His deportation comes amid reports that he was a repeat offender fond of assaulting junior employees at the factory.

According to police sources, Mr Zhending was under investigations over assault claims.

He was captured on video on November 19 as he assaulted a worker at TCM Mabati Factory in Eldoret, where he was a manager.

This was after an outcry over the continued harassment of Kenyan workers by foreigners operating across the country.

Outraged Kenyans took to their social media where they called on government to take action on the individual.

The Chinese Embassy in Nairobi confirmed the dismissal of the individual and termed the incident isolated.

While calling on its nationals to abide by Kenyan laws the Embassy said, “We are extremely disappointed to see such an incident occur. As we are informed, the company's management has immediately terminated the worker's contract and will consider further disciplinary action.”

The embassy further said, “We believe this isolated incident should not affect investment cooperation between Chinese and Kenyan companies, but it is a reminder to all Chinese citizens in Kenya to uphold the principle of mutual respect with Kenyan friends and behave in accordance with the laws, regulations, and cultural customs of Kenya.”

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) had rebuked the actions, calling for the deportation of the Chinese national.

COTU said the Chinese national was a manager at TCM Mabati Factory in Eldoret County, and the assaulted worker was working under his supervision.

Secretary General Francis Atwoli said the incident was a gross violation of the rights and dignity of the affected and will not allow the assault of Kenyan workers by foreigners.

The union called for an immediate deportation of the Chinese worker and “anything less would be a betrayal of the trust Kenyan workers have placed in your Ministry”.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the government was aware of the incident and that relevant authorities were taking appropriate actions on the matter.

He called on both Kenyans abroad and expatriates living in Kenya to respect the laws, culture, and norms of your host country at all times.

“When in another country, abide by their laws, respect their people, and understand their culture. Kenya expects the same courtesy from all foreign nationals living and working within our borders and this week’s incident highlights the importance of that principle,” he said.

Mudavadi said this isolated incident should not aﬀect investment cooperation between Chinese and Kenyan companies, but it is a reminder to all Chinese citizens inKenya to uphold the principle of mutual respect with Kenyan friends and behave in accordance with the laws, regulations, and cultural customs of Kenya.

“The Embassy’s position reinforces Kenya’s stance that respect, lawful conduct, and mutual understanding are the foundation of sustainable cooperation between nations,” said Mudavadi.