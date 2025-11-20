×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

'He was a repeat offender': Chinese manager in assault video deported

By Selina Mutua | Nov. 20, 2025
A screenshot of Shi Zhending, a manager at TCM Mabati Factory in Eldoret was deported on Wednesday.

A Chinese national captured on video assaulting a Kenyan workmate at a factory in Eldoret has been deported.

Shi Zhending was deported from Nairobi on Wednesday aboard China Southern Airlines headed for Changsha in China.

His deportation comes amid reports that he was a repeat offender fond of assaulting junior employees at the factory.

According to police sources, Mr Zhending was under investigations over assault claims.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He was captured on video on November 19 as he assaulted a worker at TCM Mabati Factory in Eldoret, where he was a manager.

This was after an outcry over the continued harassment of Kenyan workers by foreigners operating across the country.

Outraged Kenyans took to their social media where they called on government to take action on the individual.

The Chinese Embassy in Nairobi confirmed the dismissal of the individual and termed the incident isolated. 

While calling on its nationals to abide by Kenyan laws the Embassy said, “We are extremely disappointed to see such an incident occur. As we are informed, the company's management has immediately terminated the worker's contract and will consider further disciplinary action.”

The embassy further said, “We believe this isolated incident should not affect investment cooperation between Chinese and Kenyan companies, but it is a reminder to all Chinese citizens in Kenya to uphold the principle of mutual respect with Kenyan friends and behave in accordance with the laws, regulations, and cultural customs of Kenya.” 

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) had rebuked the actions, calling for the deportation of the Chinese national. 

COTU said the Chinese national was a manager at TCM Mabati Factory in Eldoret County, and the assaulted worker was working under his supervision.

Secretary General Francis Atwoli said the incident was a gross violation of the rights and dignity of the affected and will not allow the assault of Kenyan workers by foreigners.

The union called for an immediate deportation of the Chinese worker and “anything less would be a betrayal of the trust Kenyan workers have placed in your Ministry”.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the government was aware of the incident and that relevant authorities were taking appropriate actions on the matter.

He called on both Kenyans abroad and expatriates living in Kenya to respect the laws, culture, and norms of your host country at all times.

“When in another country, abide by their laws, respect their people, and understand their culture. Kenya expects the same courtesy from all foreign nationals living and working within our borders and this week’s incident highlights the importance of that principle,” he said.

Mudavadi said this isolated incident should not aﬀect investment cooperation between Chinese and Kenyan companies, but it is a reminder to all Chinese citizens inKenya to uphold the principle of mutual respect with Kenyan friends and behave in accordance with the laws, regulations, and cultural customs of Kenya.

“The Embassy’s position reinforces Kenya’s stance that respect, lawful conduct, and mutual understanding are the foundation of sustainable cooperation between nations,” said Mudavadi.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

TCM Mabati Factory Chinese Manager TCM Mabati Factory Assault Video China Southern Airlines
.

Latest Stories

Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
National
By Kamau Muthoni
6 mins ago
Bishop Sulumeti: Farewell to selfless man of prayer who led many to God, a patriot
National
By Archbishop Anthony Muheria
6 mins ago
Equity Bank takes over troubled packaging firm amid Sh193m debt
National
By Nancy Gitonga
6 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
By Josphat Thiong’o 6 mins ago
Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
By Kamau Muthoni 6 mins ago
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
Experts: Speech ignored key education issues
By Lewis Nyaundi 6 hrs ago
Experts: Speech ignored key education issues
Bishop Sulumeti: Farewell to selfless man of prayer who led many to God, a patriot
By Archbishop Anthony Muheria 6 hrs ago
Bishop Sulumeti: Farewell to selfless man of prayer who led many to God, a patriot
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved